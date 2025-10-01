Dhaka records highest 206mm rainfall in 24 hours

Dhaka recorded the highest rainfall of 206 millimetres in the country in the last 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday.

The capital received 132 millimetres of rain in just six hours between midnight and 6am Wednesday, which was the highest recorded anywhere in the country during that period.

However, the intensity of rainfall decreased slightly on Wednesday morning.

Talking to BSS, Duty Forecasting Officer Kazi Jebunnesa of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the capital witnessed 132mm of rain overnight and 206mm in the past 24 hours - the highest in the country.

She said the Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall across the country, adding that local cautionary signal No 3 has been issued at maritime ports due to low pressure.

Rainwater has accumulated on various roads in the capital, disrupting movement.

According to the BMD, there is a possibility of heavy rain in different areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has already begun in parts of North Bengal, including Bogra.

Meteorologists define heavy rainfall as precipitation between 44 and 88 millimetres in a day.

This spell of rain, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, may continue in parts of the country until Saturday, Jebunnesa said.

The met office added that due to the influence of a well-marked low over the west-central Bay and adjoining areas and an active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions in the next 72 hours from 9am on Wednesday.

Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur in hilly areas of Chittagong division, it warned.

Besides, temporary waterlogging may occur in parts of Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas, the BMD added.