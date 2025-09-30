Blockade continues for second day in Khagrachhari amid Section 144

An indefinite blockade is continuing for the second day in Khagrachhari, even as Section 144 remains in force.

All shops in the town are closed. Although small vehicles are operating within the town, no long-distance vehicles have departed from or entered the district.

On Monday afternoon, stranded tourists left Khagrachhari under tight security.

In Khagrachhari town and the surrounding areas, people going out for emergencies are facing strict checks and questioning. Shops and businesses remain closed, while all types of vehicular movement are suspended.

To prevent any acts of sabotage or unrest, the army, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Ansar have been deployed at all key points in the district, said Superintendent of Police Md Jewel Arefin.

Khagrachhari has been on edge for days following the rape of a teenager. The unrest escalated in Guimara upazila, where clashes left three people dead.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after legal formalities and later cremated.