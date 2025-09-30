Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Sust expels 1, suspends 24 students over ragging incident

The decision was made at the university’s 237th Syndicate meeting following an investigation and recommendations by the Proctorial Body

File image of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust). Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 11:40 AM

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) has expelled one student and suspended 24 others for varying terms on charges of ragging.

The decision was made at the university’s 237th Syndicate meeting following an investigation and recommendations by the Proctorial Body.

The matter was confirmed by the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Md Sazedul Karim.

According to the decision, Fahim Muntasir, a second-year second-semester student of the Economics Department, has been expelled.

Another student of the same department, Junaid Mustafiz Ayon, has been suspended for four semesters, while Sharifuzzaman Khan Atif, Sabid Abrar Tajim, Anik Ahmed, Pritom Saha, Suel Rana, Jubair Hossain Talukdar Jim, Md Nayeem Mia, Bikash Chandra Dhar, and Minya Mohammad Sayyidul Bashar Rifat have each been suspended for two semesters.

The case dates back to November 27 last year, when five female students of the Statistics Department, all in their second year, were accused of calling 15 junior students to the university’s Shaheed Minar and subjecting them to ragging.

Following the incident, Kazi Tasmia Haque Arisha, a second-year second-semester student, was suspended for four semesters, while Farzana Mehroon Nuha, Tasmillah Alam Maisha, Lamia Islam Jui, and Sraboni Dey Priya had their residential hall seats permanently cancelled.

SUSTRagging
