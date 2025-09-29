Monday, September 29, 2025

RAB DG warns of action against untoward incidents during Durga Puja

He says intelligence surveillance, patrols have been increased to ensure overall security

Logo of Rapid Action Battalion. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 09:10 PM

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman on Monday warned that prompt legal action would be taken against any untoward incident in puja mandaps or the spread of rumors and provocative information on social media during the five-day Durga Puja celebrations across Bangladesh, starting Sunday.

“If any attack on the Hindu community, vandalism in puja mandaps, robbery, theft of puja materials, or any other untoward act occurs by miscreants or evil groups, legal action will immediately be taken against those involved,” Rahman said.

The RAB chief made the remarks after visiting the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Old Dhaka. He added that the RAB Cyber Monitoring Team is conducting round-the-clock online surveillance to prevent the spread of rumors and false information related to the festival.

Rahman urged the public to inform RAB personnel if they receive any information about attempts to sabotage communal harmony. “RAB Headquarters is monitoring overall activities round-the-clock. If you receive any information that someone is trying to disturb communal harmony during Durga Puja, please inform RAB forces,” he said.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s tradition of communal harmony, the RAB chief said special security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of Sharadiya Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Bengali Hindus.

“There is a total of 33,355 puja mandaps set up across the country this year. A sufficient number of RAB personnel will be deployed to handle any untoward situations,” he said, adding that intelligence surveillance and patrols have been increased nationwide since Wednesday.

Additional security measures will be in place on the day of idol immersion to prevent incidents, Rahman said. He expressed confidence that, as in previous years, Durga Puja will be celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervor across the country.

“RAB will perform its duties in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration,” he added.

Topics:

Durga PujaRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
