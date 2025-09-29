Two children drown in Rajshahi pond

Two children drowned in a pond in Mathabanga village at Godagari upazila of Rajshahi on Monday morning.

The deceased were Karima Khatun, daughter of Ruhul Amin, and Md Rafi, son of Md Rabbul, both residents of the village.

Sources at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said the children were brought to the emergency department around 9:30am, where on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Moazzem Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Godagari police station, said the children fell into a pond near their house while playing. Family members rescued them and rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

He added that an unnatural death case will be filed at the police station regarding the matter.