3 killed, 4 injured in clashes during protest over teen's rape in Khagrachhari

At least three people were killed and four others injured in clashes with law enforcement while protesting the gang rape of a hill teenager under the banner of the “ Chhatra Janata” in Khagrachhari.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Sunday at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila. The identities of the victims are not yet known. In the evening, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chittagong Range, Ahsan Habib Palash, confirmed the deaths, reports Bangla Tribune.

He said: “We have received news that three people were killed in gunfire during the clash in Guimara. Their bodies are at the morgue of a Khagrachhari =hospital. However, it is not yet clear who fired the shots or how they were killed. Four others were injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

When asked, Khagrachhari Civil Surgeon Mohammad Saber said: “Three bodies have arrived at Khagrachhari district hospital from Guimara due to the clashes. They are young men. The bodies are kept in the morgue. Post-mortems will be conducted on Monday morning. Four others are still receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Earlier, around 1pm, clashes broke out at Ramesu bazar in Guimara. Locals said the confrontation began when protesters violated Section 144 and blocked the road, and clashes erupted as law enforcement tried to stop them.

Police and local sources said that supporters of the blockade created obstacles on the road in violation of Section 144 around noon. On receiving the news, Major Md Mazhar Hossain Rabbani and other army personnel from Sindukchari Zone went to the site and asked them to vacate the road. Arguments occurred between the protesters and army personnel, and at one point, the protesters attacked the soldiers. Clashes then broke out, injuring at least 20 people, including 11 army personnel and journalists.

Later, when army personnel left, fire was set at Ramesu bazar around 1pm. Several shops in the market were burned, and a few nearby houses were damaged. Protesters also set fire to several motorcycles. Videos and photos of the arson circulated on Facebook, showing shops burning. Most of the shop owners in the market are from ethnic communities. The police and army have not given any formal statement regarding the injuries of the soldiers.

However, Guimara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury said in the afternoon: “There was a dispute between ethnic and Bengali residents over the road blockade. Clashes occurred with law enforcement as well. The situation remains tense. Details will be provided later. We are trying to restore normalcy.”

Khagrachhari Superintendent of Police Md Arefin Jewel said in the afternoon: “We have heard that clashes occurred between law enforcement and the protesters. However, the exact number of injured is not confirmed yet. We are investigating and will provide details later.”

Regarding tourists stranded due to the blockade, the Khagrachhari SP said: “All tourists from Sajek and other destinations have been safely returned. Currently, they are in Khagrachhari Sadar. Arrangements are being made to ensure their safe travel to respective destinations with adequate security.”

Local residents Mongsai Marma and Konjari Marma said they were peacefully protesting in support of the blockade on the road in front of a food warehouse. When law enforcement arrived, arguments ensued, and at one point, officers fired at them. People fled in fear immediately after the shooting. Subsequently, 20–25 individuals looted Ramesu bazar and nearby houses and set fire while leaving. Some of the attackers wore masks. Shops, homes, and several motorcycles were set on fire.

Earlier on Tuesday at 9pm, an ethnic teenager was raped while returning from private tuition. Around 11pm, she was rescued unconscious from a field by relatives. One person has been detained in connection with the incident and was granted six days of remand by the court.

In protest, the Jumma Chhatra Janata began a blockade program early Saturday. As a result, traffic on Chittagong-Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari-Rangamati, and Khagrachhari-Sajek roads was suspended.

On Saturday morning, protesters set tires on fire and placed tree trunks on roads at various locations in the district. Tensions and chases occurred between the two sides. Section 144 was imposed in the district in response. At 2pm on Saturday, the order was issued for Sadar upazila and municipal areas, and it will remain in effect until further notice.