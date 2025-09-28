Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 11:37 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chittagong divisions," according to a BMD bulletin on Sunday morning.

"One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderate to heavy falls at places over the country".
 
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it said, adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around Wednesday.
  
On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.4°C in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was 22.5°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:49pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:49am on Monday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Earthquake jolts Jessore, 3rd in Bangladesh in Sep

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Which divisions will see rain on Thursday?

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Low pressure area formed over Bay; heavy rains likely in 3 divisions

Mild earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

Latest News

IMF tightens pressure on Bangladesh

Tasnim Jara: Bangladesh can’t progress without women

470-year-old Gazni Dighi in Barisal holds tourism, economic potential

Bangladesh eyes manpower export to Uzbekistan

EC starts talks with stakeholders ahead of election

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x