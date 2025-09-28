Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chittagong divisions," according to a BMD bulletin on Sunday morning.

"One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderate to heavy falls at places over the country".



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it said, adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around Wednesday.



On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.4°C in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was 22.5°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:49pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:49am on Monday.