Parts of 180ft-long bridge collapses in Sreepur, causes sufferings to thousands

Traffic has come to a halt after the steel deck of a Bailey bridge on the Kawraid–Jainabazar road over the Matikata River in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur, collapsed on Friday night, leaving thousands in at least 10 surrounding villages stranded.

Sreepur Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Nasri Uddin of LGED said on Saturday the 180-foot-long, 8-foot-wide bridge collapsed under the weight of overloaded trucks at night. “We have flagged it to stop risky crossings. Vehicles are instructed to use alternative routes.”

Locals said the bridge, built about 30 years ago, has collapsed several times earlier but remains a vital link for residents of Sreepur and adjoining areas of Mymensingh. On average, thousands of vehicles, including trucks, microbuses and auto-rickshaws, use the road daily.

Commuters and residents reported severe suffering. Jahangir Alam, travelling with his family, said: “No one can say when it will be repaired. We are stuck with children in this heat.” Truck driver Jabbar Mia said he was unable to deliver goods on time and faced heavy losses. Kawraid High School headteacher Nazmul Hasan warned the bridge could cause fatalities if not rebuilt soon.

Sreepur Upazila Engineer Tawhid Ahmed said repair would take three to four days if materials were available locally, otherwise longer. A report is being prepared for higher authorities.

UNO Sajib Ahmed said he has instructed LGED to repair the bridge urgently. “Only motorcycles can pass now. A new bridge has been delayed due to land acquisition complications,” he said.