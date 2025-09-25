Mawlana Bhashani university registrar removed amid student protest

Amid mounting student pressure, Touhidul Islam, registrar of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) in Tangail, has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

Professor Dr Sajjad Waheed of the ICT Department has been appointed as acting registrar.

The development was confirmed Thursday afternoon by the university’s acting vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Md Motiur Rahman.

According to an official order signed by Dr Waheed, the decision followed an emergency meeting held Wednesday with deans, department chairmen, provosts, and office heads.

The meeting resulted in the formation of a probe committee under Section 11(12) of the University Act 2001 to investigate allegations against Touhidul Islam.

The move comes in response to student demonstrations earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, students locked the registrar’s office, demanding accountability for officials who allegedly opposed the July–August student movement.

Their two-point demand included the formation of a probe committee and a roadmap for establishing the MBSTU student union.

Although the office was briefly unlocked by student leaders from Chhatra Dal and Shibir, the action reignited tensions, prompting students to relock the office on Wednesday.

Following discussions with the acting vice-chancellor, students agreed to unlock the office conditionally.

Professor Rahman said that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe committee.