Fire damages transformer at Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant

Two fire service units doused the flames after an hour

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 12:51 PM

A fire broke out at the Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant in Polash upazila of Narsingdi early Thursday, damaging a transformer and disrupting power supply for several hours.

Abdul Shahid, senior station officer of Polash Fire Service, said the fire originated in the 132/33 KV transformer around 4:30am.

Two fire service units reached the spot at about 5am and doused the flames after nearly an hour of efforts.

“The transformer was completely burnt,” Shahid said, adding that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit. The exact cause will be ascertained after an investigation.

Following the fire, electricity supply remained suspended in Polash upazila and neighbouring Kaliganj until around 9am. Power was gradually restored in different areas by 9:30am.

Efforts to reach Chief Engineer Enamul Haque for comment were unsuccessful, as he disconnected the call requesting to be contacted later.

