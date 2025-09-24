40-year-old’s body recovered from Bogra orchard

The body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from a jackfruit orchard near his in-laws’ residence in Gabtali upazila of Bogra.

The deceased, identified as Sirajul Islam, a laborer from Tepagari village in Shibganj upazila, had been living at his father-in-law Abdul Baset’s house in Kaidhop village of Kagail union, said Gabtali police station Officer-in-Charge Serajul Haque.

Police said the body was discovered on Wednesday morning in a jackfruit orchard east of his in-laws’ home. Although Sirajul worked as a laborer in Dhaka, he had recently returned home.

Family members told police that he had been facing financial difficulties and marital problems. He reportedly left home after a quarrel with his wife around 10:30pm on Tuesday.

“The body showed no external injury marks. A smell of poison was detected in his mouth, and he had vomited before death. Primarily, it appears to be a case of suicide arising from marital discord. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after the autopsy,” the OC said.

An unnatural death case has been filed, and the body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the OC.