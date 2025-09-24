Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Elderly woman dies after being hit by bus in Bogra

A case has been filed

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 06:41 PM

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a bus in Shajahanpur, Bogra.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Aria Bazar, Aria union of the upazila. Shajahanpur police station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam Palash confirmed the information.

The deceased was identified as Zahura Bewa, 80, wife of the late Abdul Jabbar of Bamunia Mondolpara in Shajahanpur upazila.

Police and local residents said that Zahura earned her livelihood through begging. On Wednesday morning, she was begging by the side of the highway in front of Belal Hossain’s shop in Aria Bazar.

At one point, while she stepped onto the road, she was hit by a Shyamoli Paribahan bus coming from behind. The driver fled the scene, and Zahura Bewa died instantly.

Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Azizul Islam said that after completing the legal procedures, Zahura Bewa’s body was handed over to her family.

A case has been filed at the police station. Efforts are underway to identify the bus responsible and take legal action, he added.

Topics:

AccidentBogra
