Home adviser: All security forces to be deployed for February polls

'Our law enforcement agencies are well prepared for the election'

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 06:09 PM

The upcoming parliamentary election will see the deployment of the army, navy, air force, and all other forces, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.

He made the comment on Wednesday afternoon while speaking to journalists at the Chittagong Circuit House after exchanging views with deputy commissioners of all districts in the division, law enforcement agencies, and officials from various departments, reports Bangla Tribune.

The adviser assured that the election will be held in February. "The people are the main strength of the election. Once the people become election-oriented, no one will be able to stop it.”

The adviser added: “Our law enforcement agencies are well prepared for the election. Training has already begun, and the number of members has been increased. At present, around 30,000 troops are in the field, and the number will increase during the election."

Regarding the recovery of looted police weapons, the home affairs adviser said: “The police are working to recover the looted weapons. Some are still outside. Chittagong's geographical location includes hills, sea, and plains, which are not present in other areas. That makes conducting operations here difficult. More weapons will be recovered before the election.”

On Awami League’s flash processions, he said: “One took place in Dhaka today (Wednesday). The commissioner from Dhaka called me, and I told him to bring these under ID (intelligence surveillance). Yet, they still get bail. We are trying to ensure they do not get bail so easily. During the election, the number of processions will increase, and everyone will take to the field. But such small (Chhatra League) processions will no longer be allowed.”

Bangladesh electionLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
