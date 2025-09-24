Two burnt as fire breaks out in condensate pipeline in Moulvibazar

A devastating fire broke out in Chevron Bangladesh’s condensate pipeline in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar, leaving a father and son critically injured.

The incident occurred at around 9pm Tuesday in Jaitachhara area under Bhunabir union of the upazila.

Chevron Bangladesh said miscreants illegally tapped the pipeline at 5:15pm. As condensate oil leaked and spread, the fire erupted at night. The company, however, said the incident did not affect gas production.

Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, manager of media and communications at Chevron, said efforts were underway to control the situation with the assistance of the local administration.

Dr Moumita Baidya, medical officer of Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, said: “At around 9:30pm, burn victims Redowan, 24, and his father Bashir Mia, 50, were given primary treatment and then referred to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital. Among them, Redowan’s condition is more critical.”

Locals said condensate oil had been leaking from the pipeline since the afternoon due to the illegal tapping. Around 9pm, the oil suddenly caught fire and huge flames leapt into the sky. Panic spread in the area as hundreds of people left their homes and moved to safer places. Fire Service teams from Sreemangal and Moulvibazar brought the fire under control after about an hour of efforts.

Alauddin, deputy assistant director of Moulvibazar Fire Service Station, said: “At 9pm, we received information from the UNO through a 999 call that a fire incident had occurred at the gas field. The Sreemangal Station immediately rushed out, and I relayed the message to two units in Moulvibazar. I also headed to the scene myself. A total of four units joined the operation. Since it was the main line with excess oil pressure, we faced initial difficulties. Our first attempts to extinguish the fire failed. Later, I brought in foam and personally joined the operation. Using foam, we were able to completely douse the fire. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control. The extent of damage will be determined after investigation.”

Sreemangal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Islam Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of the police station Aminul Islam, and members of the administration and law enforcement agencies also reached the spot.

UNO Md Islam Uddin said immediate measures helped avert a major disaster. “We have spoken with the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured father and son. They will be given all possible assistance,” he added.sai