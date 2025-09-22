Incessant rainfall creates water-logging in Laxmipur

Due to the influence of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, Laxmipur district witnessed heavy rainfall since last night, creating huge suffering for people.

Local met office recorded 52mm rainfall in the past 24 hours and the rainfall has been continuing meaning officer goers and students struggled to reach their destination Monday morning.

People are wading in the water as different places of the town were submerged.

Official of Rangati Met Office Md Sourav Hossain told BSS: "Low pressure over the Bay is causing heavy rainfall. Heavy downpour may continue for next five or six days as the low pressure is gradually intensifying.”

Nurul Alam Bhulu, a resident of Laxmipur municipality said: “Many areas went under water due to unplanned urbanization and poor drainage system. We are facing water-logging problem even when insignificant rainfall occurrs.”

Laxmipur Municipality Administrator Md Jasim Uddin said: “Many areas of the town have been inundated . . . we are taking prompt measures for removing water-logging problem for smooth movement of people.”