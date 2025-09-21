Sunday, September 21, 2025

Eviction halted in Khulna colony after clashes, 30 injured

According to sources, eviction drive began on Sunday morning to hand over land to plot owners

At least 30 people got injured, including 14 police officers and residents during an eviction drive at the Bastuhara Colony in Muzgunni, Khulna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 11:06 PM

The eviction drive at the Bastuhara Colony in Muzgunni, Khulna, was halted after facing resistance, resulting into at least 30 people getting injured, including 14 police officers and residents.

During the drive, clashes broke out between police and colony residents. Locals claimed they would not allow eviction unless rehabilitation was ensured. Police said the eviction drive has been temporarily suspended on the magistrate’s order.

According to sources, the eviction drive began on Sunday morning to hand over land to plot owners. From the start, residents blocked the area by burning tyres and placing tree logs.

Clashes broke out after 10am when police charged batons. Locals hurled brickbats, forcing the police to retreat. Later, police fired tear gas shells. At that time, a bulldozer brought in for the drive was vandalized.

Khalishpur police station Officer-in-Charge Mir Atahar Ali said a bulldozer arrived at the Bastuhara Colony in the morning for the Housing Department’s eviction drive. Residents began protesting. At one stage, brick throwing by the crowd left him and 14 police officers injured. The bulldozer driver was also attacked and is in critical condition. The eviction drive has been suspended to bring the situation under control.

Around 200 families live on two acres of land in Muzgunni’s Bastuhara Colony. However, in 1987, the housing authority sold the adjacent land through a lottery in plots. Even after 35 years, 42 plot owners have not received possession of their land.

Topics:

Khulna
