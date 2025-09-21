Dhaka Tribune journo assaulted over report in Rangpur

In Rangpur, a man identifying himself as a "July warrior" has been accused of forming a mob to abduct and harass Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune’s Rangpur correspondent, Liakat Ali Badal.

On Sunday, around 11:30am, he was picked up from the city’s Kachari Bazar, assaulted and harassed, and told to apologise to the chief executive officer of the City Corporation.

After the incident came to light, journalists working in Rangpur gathered at the City Corporation. They protested the incident and staged a demonstration in front of the chief executive officer’s office, demanding the arrest of those involved within 24 hours and the removal of the CEO.

Liiakat Ali Badal also works as Ekushey Television’s Rangpur correspondent and as a staff reporter for Daily Sangbad in Rangpur.

He said that following a news report, a group of 15 to 20 people, led by local resident Enayet Ali (Rocky) of Jahaj Company area, abducted and harassed him. He further accused Rangpur’s divisional commissioner, City Corporation Administrator Shahidul Islam, and Chief Executive Officer Umme Fatema of instigating the incident.

Liakat Ali Badal said: “On Wednesday, I published a report in Daily Sangbad titled ‘In Rangpur, auto-rickshaw licences under the name of July warriors, a scheme of Tk5 crore trade’. At around 11:30am today, I was at Kachari Bazar intersection. At that time, Enayet Rocky, identifying himself as a July warrior, called me to confirm my location and then arrived with his group. They formed a mob and took me to the City Corporation. My mobile phone was snatched, and I was beaten.”

Regarding the allegation, Enayet Ali claimed that he is a political prisoner soldier of the July uprising. He countered: “If the government provides funding in any way to improve our employment opportunities, is there any need to distort July or the July prisoners through writing?” On the allegation of harassing the journalist, he claimed: “He was brought for a compromise. No disrespect was done.”

However, journalist Liakat Ali alleged that under Enayet Ali’s leadership, the mob dragged him near the office of City Corporation CEO Umme Fatema. They attempted to forcefully push him into the room and pressured him to admit fault and withdraw the news report.

Regarding the allegation, Umme Fatema said: “There is no question of bringing journalists to seek an apology because of a report. This is a baseless allegation.”

Meanwhile, when contacted by phone, Rangpur City Corporation Administrator Shahidul Islam said he was in a meeting in Dhaka and would speak later.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police’s Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Ataur Rahman said: “We have identified one person involved in the harassment of the journalist. CCTV footage is being collected to identify the others. Efforts are underway to arrest them as soon as possible.”

Over 100 journalists gathered outside the city corporation office demanding justice and gave a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the removal of Rangpur City Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Umme Fatema, accused of inciting the mob, and the arrest of the attackers. At least five journalists were injured when city corporation staff clashed with protesters.

A meeting was later held at the Rangpur deputy commissioner’s office, attended by police officials and journalists, where participants demanded the arrest of those involved within 24 hours.