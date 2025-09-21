RU staff observe full-day strike over ward quota restoration

Teachers, officials, and employees of Rajshahi University (RU) are observing a full-day strike demanding the reinstatement of the ward quota and the prosecution of the teachers’ assault.

The strike commenced on Sunday at 9:30am in front of the Buddhijibi Chattar of the university. As of 1pm, when this report was filed, the protest was ongoing.

The protesters have announced that the strike will continue until their demands are met. If the demands are not addressed, they have declared a complete shutdown starting Monday. However, the RU Students’ Union (Rucsu) election will remain unaffected.

Addressing the protest, Masud Rana, treasurer of the Officers’ Association, warned of a complete shutdown, saying: “Our voices are silenced today (Sunday). The heinous attack on our colleagues yesterday (Saturday) must be brought to justice. Former students involved must have their student status revoked. If our demands are not met, we will proceed with a complete shutdown from tomorrow (Monday).”

Professor Moktar Hossain, president of the Officers’ Association, said: “The individuals who attacked our teachers yesterday were not students but terrorists. No act of terrorism can be tolerated in this university. They must be brought under the law today (Sunday).”

He added: “If our demands are not addressed in today’s (Sunday) Syndicate meeting, our ongoing protest will continue. However, all activities of Rucsu and essential services will remain exempted.”

Officials and employees emphasized that the strike will continue until exemplary punishment is meted out to students involved in the assault.

Rabea Akter, deputy registrar of the Business Studies Faculty, participating in the strike, said: “This incident is extremely shameful for Rajshahi University. It has tarnished the institution’s hard-earned reputation. This is not a ward quota but an institutional benefit. We are not depriving students of their opportunities. Even if our children pass, only one or two per department will benefit. After 30–40 years of service, such benefits are rightfully deserved.”

An unnamed official remarked: “This is not a ward quota. There is no institution in the country without institutional benefits. If institutional benefits are to be removed here, they should be removed across all institutions nationwide.”

Mamun Talukder, coordinator of the university’s master roll employees, said: “Those who disrupt the university environment must be brought under the law. Teachers, students, or officials — we do not recognize them; terrorists are terrorists.” He also called for resolving the issue through discussion.

Earlier, following the restoration of the ward quota in an urgent academic meeting on Thursday evening, students, former coordinators, and leaders of political student organizations protested vigorously.

The protest continued until 11pm that night.

On Friday, students staged demonstrations after Friday prayers, and later, some students launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the ward quota.

On Saturday at 2:30pm, students held a protest rally in front of the administrative building, burning tires. By 3:30pm, they gathered in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence, obstructing the deputy vice-chancellor’s vehicle and throwing money at it.

They also locked the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Main Uddin Khan, out of his residence. When he tried to enter the Juberi building, he was again obstructed, leading to scuffles between teachers and students.

After assembling at the Juberi building, protesters moved to the vice-chancellor’s residence around 10:30pm.

Following the suspension of the ward quota admission decision, the protesters vacated the site at 3:30am.