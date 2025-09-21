Bridge without roads leaves thousands stranded in Rangpur’s Mithapukur

A newly constructed bridge in Ramnathpara, Boro Hazratpur Union, Mithapukur Upazila, stands as a symbol of progress but remains almost entirely unusable due to the lack of approach roads.

Completed nearly a year ago, the bridge was intended to connect residents of five nearby villages more efficiently. Instead, it has become a daily hazard.

Locals have been compelled to construct temporary bamboo ladders to access the bridge, a perilous solution that places thousands of people at risk each day.

Students, the elderly, and patients are forced to navigate these makeshift ladders, which become treacherously slippery during the monsoon rains. Several people have already suffered injuries, highlighting the urgent need for proper infrastructure.

According to the Mithapukur Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) office, the bridge was built in the 2024–25 fiscal year by M/s Muntaha Construction at a cost of around Tk30 lakh, funded by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Yet despite its proximity – a mere 100 metres – to a herringbone road connecting Ramnathpara and Sadurpara, the bridge remains inaccessible.

“Now it has become a death trap for us and we are in extreme suffering,” said local resident Nitai Chandra, adding, “The contractor didn’t build the road, even though the bridge was completed 10 to 11 months ago.”

Another villager, Dhaneshwar Roy, lamented the disruption to education and daily life. “Our children can’t go to school properly. When it rains, the bamboo becomes so slippery that we sometimes have to build makeshift crossings ourselves. The government built the bridge, but without the road, it is useless.”

The plight affects not only villagers but also farmers, whose produce cannot be transported due to the absence of a vehicular route. Around 20,000 to 25,000 people from the villages of Nankar, Fatehpur, Ramnathpara, Sadurpara and Kathali are struggling to move freely.

Contractor Abdur Rahim has assured that roadwork will be completed by December, citing waterlogged conditions near the bridge as a cause for delay.

PIO Moniruzzaman Sarkar said the contractor has yet to receive final payment due to the incomplete work, adding that the authorities are urging the contractor to finish the approach roads as a matter of urgency.

Mithapukur Upazila Engineer Badsha Alamgir said the PIO is responsible for bridge works under the disaster management department, which oversees the contractor’s payment.

Meanwhile, Multamis Billah, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Additional Duty) and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Mithapukur, said he would consult with relevant officials to expedite a solution.

Locals said the bridge, constructed with millions in government funds, must be made fully functional without further delay.