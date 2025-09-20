Sunday, September 21, 2025

RU teachers, staff call daylong work abstention Sunday over campus assault

  • Students forcibly pulled the pro VC from his car, abused and physically harassed him
  • Rucsu election commissioner Prof Enamul Haque reportedly fell ill and was hospitalized
Teachers, officers and staff of Rajshahi University (RU) have announced a daylong work abstention on Sunday. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 11:42 PM

Rajshahi University teachers, officers, and staff will observe a daylong work abstention on Sunday, demanding punishment for students involved in the assault of the university’s pro vice-chancellor (administration) and improved campus security.

The abstention will continue from Monday if their demands are not met, according to a press release issued on Saturday night.

The release said that on Saturday around 2pm, some students forcibly pulled the pro vice-chancellor from his car, took the car key, threw money on it as alms, and made indecent remarks. When he tried to reach his residence, the main gate was locked. Seeking safety, he moved to the Zuberi building, where he was surrounded, verbally abused, and physically harassed.

The proctor and others who intervened were also attacked, with Tk10,000 and a wristwatch taken from the proctor. The pro vice-chancellor was later pushed down stairs while trying to take shelter on the second floor.

The Zuberi building houses many families, and the students’ actions—including cutting electricity and water connections and chanting slogans—have created panic among residents.

Former RU proctor and Rucsu election commissioner Professor Dr Enamul Haque reportedly fell ill and was hospitalized.

Teachers, officers, and staff alleged the incidents are part of a plot to disrupt the upcoming Rucsu election.

