‘AI could be used to spread disinformation in polls’

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to spread disinformation during the upcoming national election.

He made the remarks on Saturday while attending the 3rd National ICT Jamboree training event at Mouchak in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.

“AI is affecting every aspect of our lives. It is crucial to be aware of its potential impact on the election and to raise awareness among the public,” he said.

Taiyeb noted that AI-generated videos could be used to malign opponents, create misleading content, and target rival groups. “These activities are not unexpected and will continue to happen, as online content has become a source of income for creators,” he added.

He stressed the need for awareness campaigns, saying scouts can play a role in educating people. “Today we raised awareness among the rovers of Bangladesh Scouts. I believe they will organize similar programs at the regional level,” he said.

Bangladesh Scouts and Camp Chief Member Secretary Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho said they are working with the Election Commission on ways to involve scouts in the election. He added that student safety would be prioritized while engaging them in the process.

This year’s jamboree has drawn nearly 1,200 participants, including scouts, leaders, and volunteers from across the country. The three-day event will conclude on Sunday with a campfire and closing ceremony.