Rucsu polls: Shibir-backed panel unveils 24-point manifesto

The Chatra Shibir-supported Combined Student Alliance panel has announced a 24-point reform manifesto for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election.

The manifesto was unveiled on Saturday at 10:30am during a press conference held at the university by the panel’s vice president candidate Mostakur Rahman Zahid.

Key manifesto points include ensuring quality food in dining cafeterias through subsidies, providing housing allowances for non-residential students, declaring July 16 as ‘Crime Prevention Day,’ launching joint research and development programs with various industries, installing air-conditioning in the Central Library, abolishing unreasonable fees, implementing a one-app all-solution system, upgrading the medical centre to a 20-bed facility, introducing e-cars for student transportation, implementing teacher evaluation systems, creating part-time job opportunities, establishing separate super shops in female halls, ensuring diversity and freedom in cultural activities, and forming a Nature Protection Committee to make the campus wildlife-friendly and biodiverse.

During the press conference, the panel’s general secretary candidate Fahim Reza said: “We will also put up a chart on campus showing the manifesto. Each month, for the two points that are fulfilled, we will mark a tick. We want to keep our promises.”

Other panel members, including GS candidate Fahim Reza and AGS candidate SM Salman Sabbir, were present at the event.

The Election Commission announced the schedule on July 28. According to the revised schedule, campaigning will continue from Monday to Tuesday, ending at 10pm. Voting will take place on Thursday from 9am to 4pm across 17 centres in nine buildings of the university, and results will be declared the same day at Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium.