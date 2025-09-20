Electricity supply disrupted in Satkhira as power grid line catches fire

A fire broke out at the main power grid line in Satkhira, disrupting electricity supply in the district since Saturday morning.

According to Fire Service sources, the fire erupted at the Binapota 132/33 kV power grid line around 11:10am when a transformer exploded with a loud bang.

Upon receiving the information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about an hour.

No casualties were reported. Russel Islam, in-charge of Satkhira power grid line, said the explosion caused a complete power outage across the district.

Efforts are underway to restore electricity, and supply is expected to return to normal by the evening, he added.

Nurul Islam, warehouse inspector at Satkhira Fire Service, said preliminary investigation shows that the fire originated due to overheating or an electrical short circuit in the transformer.

The power outage has severely disrupted life in the district, affecting mills, factories, businesses, and daily activities.