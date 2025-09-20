Indian drugs seized in Satkhira

The Coast Guard has seized a large consignment of Indian medicines worth around Tk1.20 crore, which had been smuggled into the country evading customs duty, from Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira.

Coast Guard West Zone media officer Lieutenant Commander Md Muntasir Ibne Mahsin confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.

He said acting on secret information that a syndicate was attempting to smuggle in a large consignment of medicines from India, a special drive was conducted on Friday around 12pm in Mirgang and its adjacent areas under Shyamnagar police station by Coast Guard Station Koikhali.

During the operation, the Coast Guard recovered Indian medicines worth Tk1.20 crore in an abandoned condition, which had been smuggled into Bangladesh illegally without paying customs duty.

Legal action regarding the seized medicines is under process, he said, adding that the Coast Guard will continue such operations in the future to curb smuggling.