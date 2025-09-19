Friday, September 19, 2025

Youth held in Dinajpur over BCS question paper leak

DMP DB launched a shadow investigation into the alleged leak of BCS exam paper scheduled for Friday

Mohibul Islam was detained from Dinajpur on charges of leaking BCS question papers. Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:58 PM

A young man was detained from the Parbatipur station area in Dinajpur on charges of leaking question papers for the upcoming BCS examination.

The accused Mohibul Islam, 25, is a resident of Uttar Atrai village in Palashbari union, Parbatipur upazila, and a student at a private university in Dhaka.

Tipped-off, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch(DMP DB) launched a shadow investigation into the alleged leak of the BCS exam paper scheduled for Friday.

Upon learning of the probe, Mohibul reportedly left Dhaka and attempted to return home to Parbatipur by boarding the Panchagarh-bound intercity Ekota Express on Thursday morning.

Using information technology, investigators tracked his journey and coordinated with railway police to identify him onboard.

A team from the Dinajpur district Detective Branch (DB) then boarded the train at Birampur railway station and detained him near Parbatipur station on Thursday evening.

Rafiquzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dinajpur DB, said that the suspect was handed over to the DMP Detective Branch later that night for further investigation.

Topics:

DinajpurBangladesh Civil Service (BCS)
