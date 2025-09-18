NGO coordination key to accelerated development in Cox’s Bazar, says speakers

Speakers have emphasized the importance of coordination between NGOs, government, and development partners to accelerate development and enhance service delivery in Cox’s Bazar, home to the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB), in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Australian High Commission, organized a policy dialogue on Thursday under the Institutional Strengthening for Promoting Accelerated Transformation (Ispat) project.

Funded by the Australian government, the Ispat project aims to strengthen NGOAB’s institutional and professional capacity, digitize service systems, and create an enabling policy environment for NGOs. These initiatives are crucial for supporting humanitarian and development needs in Cox’s Bazar, where nearly one million Rohingya refugees and vulnerable host communities face immense challenges.

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner (RRRC) and chief guest at the event, said: “To build sustainable partnerships, we must move from a reactive to a proactive approach, where NGOs, government, and development partners work hand in hand to deliver meaningful impact. Cox’s Bazar’s challenges go far beyond the Rohingya crisis. An integrated development approach is essential to unlock the region’s full potential, from tackling poverty and malnutrition to harnessing its vast tourism opportunities.”

Special guest Mohammad Salahuddin, deputy commissioner, Cox’s Bazar, added: “Strengthening institutional capacity and simplifying procedures will empower NGOs to deliver services more efficiently. This dialogue strengthens partnerships and helps NGOs address the Rohingya crisis while advancing sustainable development in the district.”

Clinton Pobke, deputy high commissioner of the Australian High Commission, said: “Well-functioning institutions are the foundation of sustainable development. Through the Ispat project, Australia supports NGOAB in enhancing governance, humanitarian response, and service delivery. These reforms will create a more vibrant, inclusive, and accountable NGO system, ensuring that women, ethnic minorities, climate-vulnerable populations, and all communities are better served.”

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh resident representative, highlighted: “Cox’s Bazar hosts over a million Rohingya refugees alongside vulnerable local communities. While humanitarian needs remain urgent, we must also support the aspirations of these communities. This dialogue is a critical opportunity to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure that displaced populations and local communities are served effectively, leaving no one behind.”

The dialogue included presentations on Ispat’s key interventions, discussions on service delivery challenges, and recommendations for policy and operational improvements. Participants underscored the importance of digitalization, capacity building, and regular stakeholder engagement to align NGO operations with national priorities and local needs.

Md Anwar Hossain, director of NGOAB, Chief Advisor’s Office, and Sheela Tasneem Haq, senior governance specialist at UNDP, also spoke. Md Daud Miah, director general of NGOAB, chaired the session.