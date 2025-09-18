ISPR: BAF-US joint exercise brings medical upgrades to Anwara Health Complex

As part of the ongoing seven-day joint exercise “Operation Pacific Angel 25-3,” the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and the United States Pacific Air Forces upgraded medical facilities and infrastructure at the Anwara Upazila Health Complex in Chittagong.

An Encap ceremony marking the completion of the upgrades was held on Thursday.

Air Vice Marshal Haider Abdullah, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque, attended as the chief guest. He inspected the renovated complex and highlighted the Bangladesh Air Force’s humanitarian contributions to healthcare and the significance of international cooperation, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Under the Encap program, necessary infrastructure renovations, building repairs, sanitation improvements, and installation of medical equipment were carried out at the health complex. As a result, the local population will have access to improved healthcare services. On the occasion, state-of-the-art electro-medical equipment was handed over to the authorities of Anwara Upazila Health Complex.

“Operation Pacific Angel 25-3” is a joint exercise between the Bangladesh Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces, with the primary objectives of providing humanitarian assistance, conducting medical activities, developing infrastructure, and enhancing regional cooperation. Through this exercise, mutual understanding, coordination, and friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries will be further strengthened, the release said.

Senior officials of the BAF and US Pacific Air Forces, the divisional health director, representatives of the civil surgeon’s office, members of the local administration, and civilians, attended the event.