Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ISPR: BAF-US joint exercise brings medical upgrades to Anwara Health Complex

'Operation Pacific Angel' focuses on humanitarian aid, healthcare, infrastructure, and regional cooperation, it says

'Operation Pacific Angel 25-3' with participation of Bangladesh Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces, an Encap ceremony was held at Anwara upazila health complex, Chittagong, on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:46 PM

As part of the ongoing seven-day joint exercise “Operation Pacific Angel 25-3,” the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and the United States Pacific Air Forces upgraded medical facilities and infrastructure at the Anwara Upazila Health Complex in Chittagong.

An Encap ceremony marking the completion of the upgrades was held on Thursday.

Air Vice Marshal Haider Abdullah, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque, attended as the chief guest. He inspected the renovated complex and highlighted the Bangladesh Air Force’s humanitarian contributions to healthcare and the significance of international cooperation, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

`Operation Pacific Angel 25-3` with participation of Bangladesh Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces, an Encap ceremony was held at Anwara upazila health complex, Chittagong, on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

Under the Encap program, necessary infrastructure renovations, building repairs, sanitation improvements, and installation of medical equipment were carried out at the health complex. As a result, the local population will have access to improved healthcare services. On the occasion, state-of-the-art electro-medical equipment was handed over to the authorities of Anwara Upazila Health Complex.

`Operation Pacific Angel 25-3` with participation of Bangladesh Air Force and United States Pacific Air Forces, an Encap ceremony was held at Anwara upazila health complex, Chittagong, on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

“Operation Pacific Angel 25-3” is a joint exercise between the Bangladesh Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces, with the primary objectives of providing humanitarian assistance, conducting medical activities, developing infrastructure, and enhancing regional cooperation. Through this exercise, mutual understanding, coordination, and friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries will be further strengthened, the release said.

Senior officials of the BAF and US Pacific Air Forces, the divisional health director, representatives of the civil surgeon’s office, members of the local administration, and civilians, attended the event.

Topics:

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF)US-Bangladesh Relations
Read More

US, Bangladesh strengthen defense cooperation through Pacific Angel exercise

30 Bangladeshis arrive in handcuffs, shackles from US

Home adviser: Air Force, Navy to be deployed alongside Army in Feb polls

‘Bangladesh’s path to prosperity lies in expanding exports to US’ 

Yunus: Martyred Milestone teachers to be remembered forever

Jacobson: Joint military exercise symbolizes strong Bangladesh-US ties

Latest News

Men posing as RAB rob businessman of Tk 2L in Dhamrai

US lists India, China among 23 major drug transit, producing countries

EU parliamentarians express satisfaction with Bangladesh’s HR efforts

NGO coordination key to accelerated development in Cox’s Bazar, says speakers

US, Bangladesh strengthen defense cooperation through Pacific Angel exercise

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x