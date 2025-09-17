Children, adolescent girls become more health-conscious in Cox’s Bazar

Since the Rohingya influx in 2017, Cox’s Bazar has faced mounting challenges over safe water and sanitation.

Many local water sources are drying up or turning saline, while tubewells in schools and villages are often contaminated with arsenic.

Children are among the worst affected, frequently falling ill with diarrhea and other waterborne diseases.

Adolescent girls face a different but equally serious challenge: managing menstruation without enough knowledge or support.

Families in many parts of the district still struggle to access safe water and sanitation, and this affects school attendance.

“Many of us got sick and could not attend school regularly as we were drinking saline water from contaminated sources and not knowing proper hygiene,” said Abed, a schoolboy from Teknaf.

His friend with disabilities could not use latrines until specially designed toilets were built.

Now Abed not only helps his friend but also practices lessons on handwashing, safe toilet use, and drinking clean water.

For adolescent girls, awareness is slowly changing their experience of menstruation. Fifteen-year-old Ayesha recalled: “I became frightened and even fell ill because I didn’t know proper hygiene.” After joining a village courtyard session, she learned about menstruation and safe practices.

“Although I felt shy at first, I am now happy to learn about it. Mothers and aunts in the village also gained knowledge about menstrual hygiene,” she added.

Teachers also notice a change.

Nusrat Jahan, an assistant teacher at Cox’s Bazar Government Primary School, explained: “Girls who were once hesitant to speak about periods now ask questions and share experiences openly.” Volunteers regularly conduct school sessions on health and hygiene, while new wash stations, drinking water points, and improved toilets are helping students apply what they learn.

Behind these changes, organizations like HYSAWA play an important role.

Community organizers such as Arfa Khatun and Tahura Akhtar hold courtyard meetings with around 25 women at a time.

The sessions cover seven topics: hygienic latrine use, safe drinking water, handwashing, waste management, climate awareness, menstrual hygiene, and safe food practices.

Family members, teachers, and even faith leaders take part, helping to break taboos. “Earlier menstruation was a taboo, but now girls openly discuss period-related issues with their mothers or mothers-in-law,” said Arfa.

Improved water access has also made daily life easier.

Residents of Shah Ahmad Para once relied on ponds and canals, often walking long distances.

Now deep tube well water reaches their homes. “We are staying healthy and free from diseases,” said Jhinuk, Jamila, and Mukta, who also pass on hygiene knowledge to their children.

Md Nurul Osman, Managing Director of HYSAWA, said: “Cox’s Bazar often faces cyclones and saline water intrusion, making safe water scarce. With support from the Government of Denmark, HYSAWA is installing solar-powered piped water systems to bring safe water directly to households.”

Alongside infrastructure, Osman stressed, awareness sessions are crucial: “Children in Cox’s Bazar are now falling sick less often, attending school more regularly, and learning about proper hygiene and menstrual health.”

Community voices show the change is more than just new wells or toilets. “My daughter is no longer afraid to talk about her period,” said a mother.

A schoolboy added: “We stay clean now and don’t miss class.” With support from groups like HYSAWA, children in Cox’s Bazar are growing up healthier and more confident.