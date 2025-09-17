RU teachers, staff threaten strike days before Rucsu polls

Teachers, officers and staff at Rajshahi University (RU) have threatened a full-day strike from Sunday unless their three-point demand — including restoration of all institutional facilities such as the ward quota — is met by Thursday.

The move comes just days before the university’s Rucsu election, set to take place on September 25.

The demands, submitted in a memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday, call for the implementation of all institutional facilities, abolition of certain administrative practices, and provision of personal chambers for teachers alongside increased research funding.

“If the demands are not fulfilled by September 18 (Thursday), we will launch an indefinite full-day strike from September 21 (Sunday) until our demands are met. During this period, all administrative activities, including classes and examinations, will be suspended except for emergency services,” the memorandum stated.

Six BNP- and Jamaat-affiliated representatives, including Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim, president of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum; Professor Muhammad Amirul Islam, general secretary; Professor Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, amir of the university’s Jamaat branch; Professor Dr Md Kamrul Ahsan, its secretary; Mukhtar Hossain, president of the Officers’ Association; and Masud Rana, Treasurer were signatories in the memorandum.

Prof Muhammad Amirul Islam said: “We had given the administration time, and they promised a decision by September 14. That date has passed, and no visible solution has emerged. We have asked for a response today or tomorrow; otherwise, our movement will begin on September 21.”

Meanwhile, the RU campus is abuzz with the Rucsu election. Candidates have campaigned actively on social media and across campus. Some, however, view the strike as an attempt to disrupt the polls.

Munan Howlader, media and promotion secretary candidate of Rucsu, said: “After remaining silent for so long, announcing such a program right before the polls raises suspicion.”

Mostakur Rahman Zahid, vice-presidential candidate of the Sammilito Shikkharthi Jote, said: “Using a settled issue to disrupt the Rucsu election, or forcing a confrontation between students and the administration, is unacceptable. The Rucsu election will be held on time after 35 years, and any attempt to delay it will compel students to take action.”

The election will see 28,905 registered voters casting a total of 43 votes each across Rucsu, hall parliament, and Senate student representative elections. Results will be announced the same day.