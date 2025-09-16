Mother-son killed in Bogra road crash

A woman and her son were killed in a road accident when a CNG-run autorickshaw was hit by an unidentified truck in Kahaloo, Bogra.

The accident occurred on Monday night on the Bogra-Naogaon road in front of Bogra Bhandar at Dargahat area, according to Kahaloo police station officer-in-charge Nitai Chandra Sarker.

The woman’s husband and another son narrowly survived. The CNG driver was critically injured and admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College (SZMC) Hospital (SZMC) in Bogra.

The deceased were identified as Ainun Nahar Asha, 37, wife of Abul Kalam Azad Ratan of Induil village in Santahar under Adamdighi upazila, and their five-year-old son Arat.

Police and fire service officials said that on Monday night, Abul Kalam Azad Ratan was returning home to Induil village in Santahar under Adamdighi upazila with his wife Ainun Nahar Asha, son Arat, and another son in a CNG-run autorickshaw from Bogra town. At around 11pm, when the autorickshaw reached Dargahat area in Kahaloo upazila, an unidentified truck lost control and rammed into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The autorickshaw was severely damaged, killing Ainun Nahar Asha on the spot. Ratan and his elder son narrowly survived.

Kahaloo fire service officials rescued the injured child Arat and the unidentified CNG driver and took them to SZMC, where doctors declared Arat dead.

Subedar Ali, sub-inspector of Bogra Shilimpur Medical Police Outpost, confirmed the death of the mother and her son in the road accident, while the CNG driver was injured and the husband with another son remained unharmed.