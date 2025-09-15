RAB: Murder suspect dies by suicide in custody

A murder suspect in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-9 in Sylhet has allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Chowdhury, 26, son of Babul Chowdhury of Sardaganj in Kashimpur, Gazipur. He was accused in a murder case filed in Naogaon. RAB arrested him a day earlier, on Saturday, from Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet.

CCTV footage showed that around 8:30am, the suspect used a blanket provided to him, tied it to a ventilator, and hanged himself, said RAB Additional Superintendent of Police (media) KM Shahidul Islam Sohagh on Monday.

After the incident, the body was recovered in the presence of the suspect’s relatives, police, doctors, and local representatives, and sent to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination. Following the autopsy on Monday, the body was handed over to his family, who took it to their village home for burial.

An unnatural death case was filed at Golapganj police station in connection with the incident.

RAB said that on Thursday morning, Tanvir and his associates ambushed his wife, Juthi, at Bhabanipur Kathaltali intersection in Naogaon and stabbed her with sharp weapons. Locals rescued her and took her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the attack, Juthi’s mother filed a murder case at Naogaon Sadar Model police station. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RAB-9 Sylhet and RAB-5 Rajshahi arrested Tanvir from the Chailakhel Nijpat area of Jaintiapur on Saturday evening.