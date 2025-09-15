Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RAB: Murder suspect dies by suicide in custody

CCTV footage showed suspect using a blanket provided to him, tying it to a ventilator, and hanging himself

Murder suspect Tanvir Chowdhury in the custody of RAB-9 in Sylhet committed suicide on Sunday. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:10 PM

A murder suspect in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-9 in Sylhet has allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Chowdhury, 26, son of Babul Chowdhury of Sardaganj in Kashimpur, Gazipur. He was accused in a murder case filed in Naogaon. RAB arrested him a day earlier, on Saturday, from Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet.

CCTV footage showed that around 8:30am, the suspect used a blanket provided to him, tied it to a ventilator, and hanged himself, said RAB Additional Superintendent of Police (media) KM Shahidul Islam Sohagh on Monday.

After the incident, the body was recovered in the presence of the suspect’s relatives, police, doctors, and local representatives, and sent to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination. Following the autopsy on Monday, the body was handed over to his family, who took it to their village home for burial.

An unnatural death case was filed at Golapganj police station in connection with the incident.

RAB said that on Thursday morning, Tanvir and his associates ambushed his wife, Juthi, at Bhabanipur Kathaltali intersection in Naogaon and stabbed her with sharp weapons. Locals rescued her and took her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the attack, Juthi’s mother filed a murder case at Naogaon Sadar Model police station. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RAB-9 Sylhet and RAB-5 Rajshahi arrested Tanvir from the Chailakhel Nijpat area of Jaintiapur on Saturday evening.

Topics:

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College
Read More

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Chittagong University clashes: Key suspect arrested, says RAB

RAB arrests prisoner who escaped from Kashimpur on Aug 6 last year

Sada Pathor: 12,000 cubic feet of stolen stones recovered, 80 trucks seized

Two students among three killed in Sunamganj road accident

NCP vows to disband RAB in election manifesto

Latest News

imo enhances digital privacy with advanced safety features

Copyshop launches Dhaka Advertising School (DAdS)

Dengue: 5 die, 636 hospitalized in last 24hrs

US citizen placed on remand over ‘anti-govt’ activities

Road Safety Foundation: 428 killed in August road accidents

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x