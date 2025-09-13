Saturday, September 13, 2025

Sakhawat: Election to be held in February without doubt

Barisal authorities, with BIWTA support, would restore canals and build walkways, he says

File image of Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 09:54 PM

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain reaffirmed on Saturday that the national election in Bangladesh will be held in February without any doubt.

“The election will be held in time and there is no confusion about it. Even within the Council of Advisers, there is no doubt. The Election Commission will conduct the polls, and we will have no role in it,” he told reporters after inspecting several development projects in Barisal.

He expressed the hope that those elected would lead the country in a democratic way.

During the visit, the adviser inspected canal restoration, port road and passenger terminal projects, expressing satisfaction over their progress.

He also announced a new paddle boat service for passengers from Barisal to Dhaka.

Sakhawat said Barisal's divisional commissioner and district administration would take measures to restore canals, with BIWTA extending support to improve navigation and build walkways along the canals.

Topics:

BIWTABangladesh ElectionsBrigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

