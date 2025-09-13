Chhatra Dal’s Mithu quits independent VP bid ahead of Rucsu polls

Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, organizational secretary of the branch Chhatra Dal, has withdrawn his candidacy for the independent vice president (VP) post in the Rajshahi University Central Student Union (Rucsu) election.

He announced this at a press conference held at 3pm on Saturday at the university’s Transport Market premises.

Mithu said: “I am withdrawing my independent VP candidacy to fully support the panel announced by the Chhatra Dal. However, I will remain a candidate for the senate as an independent student representative.”

When asked why he was not included in the Chhatra Dal panel, he said: “I hold an organizational responsibility in the Chhatra Dal, and it believes I should perform my organizational duties, so I was not included in the panel. However, I did not withdraw my nomination due to any pressure.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Amanullah Aman, organizational secretary of the central Chhatra Dal, had announced the full panel for the Rucsu election.