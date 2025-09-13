Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

Two staff of the Sunamganj DC office were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway in the Joykolos area on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 11am when the victims were on their way to Jagannathpur to deliver official letters.

One of the victims, Jewel Mia, son of Abdul Wadud, died on the spot, while his colleague, Shobdor Ali, son of Moyna Mia, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Sylhet for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Confirming the crash, Joykolos Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Suman Kumar Chowdhury said police responded immediately after receiving the report and that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, resident physician at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, said: “One victim died at the scene, while the other passed away on the way to Sylhet due to severe injuries.”

Shahinur Rahman, administrative officer of the Sunamganj District Administration, confirmed that both of the deceased were employed as dispatch staff at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.