Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

The crash occurred around 11am when the victims were on their way to Jagannathpur to deliver official letters

Road crash representational. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 02:21 PM

Two staff of the Sunamganj DC office were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway in the Joykolos area on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 11am when the victims were on their way to Jagannathpur to deliver official letters.

One of the victims, Jewel Mia, son of Abdul Wadud, died on the spot, while his colleague, Shobdor Ali, son of Moyna Mia, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Sylhet for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Confirming the crash, Joykolos Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Suman Kumar Chowdhury said police responded immediately after receiving the report and that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, resident physician at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, said: “One victim died at the scene, while the other passed away on the way to Sylhet due to severe injuries.”

Shahinur Rahman, administrative officer of the Sunamganj District Administration, confirmed that both of the deceased were employed as dispatch staff at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Topics:

Road AccidentSylhetSunamganj
Read More

Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

Power crisis grips Sylhet causing severe suffering

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

11 sentenced in Sylhet for illegal sand extraction

61,900 cft seized looted stones to be auctioned in Sylhet

75-year-old man dies in bus accident in Tangail

Latest News

AA: Myanmar air strike kills 19 high school students

Bangladesh’s tourism sector reels from political and safety issues

Bagerhat high school on my mind

CA congratulates new Nepalese PM

Early setback for Real Madrid as Rudiger out for three months

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x