Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

9 fishermen rescued, 2 robbers arrested in Sundarbans

Coast Guard will continue operations in future to free Sundarbans from bandits, says Lt Cdr Siam-ul-Haq

Two associates of Ranga Bahini were arrested with arms and ammunition, and nine fishermen held hostage in an operation conducted by Bangladesh Coast Guard. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen and arrested two associates of Ranga Bahini robber gang during an operation in the Sundarbans early Friday.

The rescued fishermen said they had entered the forest on September 3 to catch fish and crabs but were captured on Thursday night by Ranga Bahini members, who demanded ransom. All nine are residents of Khulna’s Dacope upazila.

Coast Guard media officer Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haq said that, acting on secret information, a special operation was launched around 5am in the Adachgi area of the Sundarbans by Coast Guard Base Mongla.

During the raid, the robbers attempted to flee, but two associates were caught. They were identified as Nasir Molla, 31, of Bagerhat, and Mintu Sardar, 40, of Khulna. The team seized two single-barrel guns, two rounds of live cartridges, eight empty cartridges, three sets of firearm-making equipment, and one locally made weapon.

Siam-ul-Haq said the arrestees had long been assisting Ranga Bahini by supplying arms, ammunition, and rations. Legal action is underway against them and regarding the seized items.

The Coast Guard added that such operations will continue to free the Sundarbans from bandits.

The rescued fishermen are: Md Ramjan Morol, son of Khanzahan Morol of Pankhali village, Dacope; Shamim Sheikh, son of Al Amin Sheikh; Hannan Sheikh, son of Nur Ali Sheikh; Azgor Sheikh, son of Hannan Sheikh; Ataur Sheikh, son of Aiyub Ali Sheikh; Md Yunus Gazi, son of Md Miraj Gazi; Abu Hurai, son of Hannan Sena of Katabania, Dacope; Md Shukkur Ali Sheikh, son of Md Shahadat Sheikh of Barovhuya village, Batiaghata; and Jafar Mallik, son of Barik Mallik of Baghba village, Koyra.

Topics:

SundarbansBangladesh Coast GuardBandits
Read More

Sundarbans reopened to fishermen, tourists after three-month ban

8 fishermen rescued after drifting in Bay for 3 days

2 members of forest robber gang ‘Asabur Bahini’ held in Sundarbans

NCP Faridpur rally venue under intense security cover

Special magistracy powers of armed forces extended by two months

Sea and Sundarbans fishing bans hit fishermen hard in Khulna

Latest News

Jucsu election: Returning officer boycotts vote counting

Liverpool's Slot urges patience with 'best striker' Isak

Jucsu vote counting delayed, result uncertain as hall tallies continue

Ashkona roads in shambles: Flooding, potholes make life hazardous

Man Utd keeper Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x