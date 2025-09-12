9 fishermen rescued, 2 robbers arrested in Sundarbans

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen and arrested two associates of Ranga Bahini robber gang during an operation in the Sundarbans early Friday.

The rescued fishermen said they had entered the forest on September 3 to catch fish and crabs but were captured on Thursday night by Ranga Bahini members, who demanded ransom. All nine are residents of Khulna’s Dacope upazila.

Coast Guard media officer Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haq said that, acting on secret information, a special operation was launched around 5am in the Adachgi area of the Sundarbans by Coast Guard Base Mongla.

During the raid, the robbers attempted to flee, but two associates were caught. They were identified as Nasir Molla, 31, of Bagerhat, and Mintu Sardar, 40, of Khulna. The team seized two single-barrel guns, two rounds of live cartridges, eight empty cartridges, three sets of firearm-making equipment, and one locally made weapon.

Siam-ul-Haq said the arrestees had long been assisting Ranga Bahini by supplying arms, ammunition, and rations. Legal action is underway against them and regarding the seized items.

The Coast Guard added that such operations will continue to free the Sundarbans from bandits.

The rescued fishermen are: Md Ramjan Morol, son of Khanzahan Morol of Pankhali village, Dacope; Shamim Sheikh, son of Al Amin Sheikh; Hannan Sheikh, son of Nur Ali Sheikh; Azgor Sheikh, son of Hannan Sheikh; Ataur Sheikh, son of Aiyub Ali Sheikh; Md Yunus Gazi, son of Md Miraj Gazi; Abu Hurai, son of Hannan Sena of Katabania, Dacope; Md Shukkur Ali Sheikh, son of Md Shahadat Sheikh of Barovhuya village, Batiaghata; and Jafar Mallik, son of Barik Mallik of Baghba village, Koyra.