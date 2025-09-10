Ex-Gulshan police station OC arrested

Aminul Islam, former officer-in-charge (investigation) of Dhaka’s Gulshan Police Station and now an inspector at the Tangail Police Training Centre, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources at the Tangail Police Training Centre said Aminul Islam joined the training centre as an inspector after August 5. A case had been filed against him in a Dhaka court, and the arrest warrant reached the training centre on Wednesday.

Abu Saeed, additional superintendent of police (finance and admin) at the centre, said Aminul was shown as arrested following the arrival of the warrant.

He did not specify which case led to the arrest. Authorities are in the process of transferring Aminul to Mirzapur Police Station.