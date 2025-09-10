Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ex-Gulshan police station OC arrested

Aminul Islam joined the training centre as an inspector after August 5

File image of Tangail Police Training Centre. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 10:08 PM

Aminul Islam, former officer-in-charge (investigation) of Dhaka’s Gulshan Police Station and now an inspector at the Tangail Police Training Centre, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources at the Tangail Police Training Centre said Aminul Islam joined the training centre as an inspector after August 5. A case had been filed against him in a Dhaka court, and the arrest warrant reached the training centre on Wednesday.

Abu Saeed, additional superintendent of police (finance and admin) at the centre, said Aminul was shown as arrested following the arrival of the warrant.

He did not specify which case led to the arrest. Authorities are in the process of transferring Aminul to Mirzapur Police Station.

 

Topics:

GulshanTangailarrested
Read More

Ex-secretary Abu Alam arrested in Dhaka

Section 144 imposed in Tangail ahead of two rival rallies at same venue

Train services between Dhaka, northern routes resume after 3hrs

8 Awami League leaders, activists, including ex-MP arrested by DB

Three arrested over online job and investment fraud

Attack on police at Adabor: 11 accused sent to jail

Latest News

Officials: Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return home soon

HC imposes ban on construction of Elevated Expressway using Hatirjheel, Panthakunja Park

Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

EU lauds Dhaka’s collaborative efforts in addressing irregular migration

Bangladesh seek winning start to Asia Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x