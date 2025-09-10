Brahmanbaria OC withdrawn over Facebook post favoring Chhatra Dal in Ducsu

Brahmanbaria Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Mozzafar Hossain has been withdrawn after a Facebook post from his account appeared to support BNP-backed Chhatra Dal candidates in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections.

He was attached to the district police lines on Tuesday night, while Nasirnagar OC Azharul Islam has been appointed as his replacement, confirmed Additional SP (Administration and Finance) Obaidur Rahman.

The post, bearing the ballot numbers of three Chhatra Dal candidates with the caption “Best wishes for the meritorious ones,” sparked criticism on social media and from political figures.

In a General Diary, OC Mozzafar claimed his account had been hacked and denied posting the message.