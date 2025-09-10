Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Man killed as tree falls on him in Lalmonirhat

The deceased cutting a tree in the afternoon on land belonging to a nearby graveyard when the tree fell on him

Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 12:37 PM

A rickshaw-puller was killed when a tree fell on him while he was cutting it at Kachua Para in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahmat Ali, 47, son of late Posor Mamud of Kachua Para area.

Police said Rahmat Ali was cutting a tree in the afternoon on land belonging to a nearby graveyard when the tree fell on him, leaving him seriously injured. Locals rescued him, but he died on the way to Patgram Upazila Health Complex.

Patgram police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said police were sent to the scene after receiving the news.

Topics:

Lalmonirhat
