3 farmers freed after paying ransom in Cox’s Bazar

Three farmers abducted from Baharchhara in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, returned home on Sunday evening after three nights in captivity, reportedly freed upon payment of nearly Tk2.7 lakh in ransom.

The victims are Md Ali, 32, son of Md Abdullah; Rahmat Ullah, 16, son of Abul Monjur; and Sultan Ahmed, 34, son of Abdus Salam — all residents of Chowkidar Para in the union.

Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Nur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station, said: “We have received reports that the three abducted farmers have returned home.”

Ali was the first to be abducted at gunpoint on Thursday morning. Around noon the same day, Rahmat Ullah was picked up while heading to the fields, and later Sultan Ahmed was seized while working in a betel leaf orchard.

The abductors took them into the nearby hills, where they were held captive for more than 72 hours. Family members alleged they were tortured until the ransom was paid.

Imam Hossain, a relative of Ali, said: “They have injury marks on different parts of their bodies. They are being treated at a hospital in a critical condition.”

Imran and several locals alleged that abductions have become a regular occurrence in Teknaf due to the lack of effective administrative action. Many victims in recent months were released only after ransom payments. They warned that if the situation persists, ordinary people will no longer feel safe.

According to Cox’s Bazar district police, a total of 263 people has been abducted from different areas of Teknaf in the past 19 months, most of whom were released after paying ransom.