Dhaka’s rail link with northern region resumes after 6hrs

Train communication between Dhaka and northern districts resumed on Monday morning, six hours after an inter-city train derailed at Akkelpur railway station in Joypurhat.

The incident occurred around 3:45am near Bhadrakali, south of Akkelpur station, when a power car in the middle section of the train suddenly went off the tracks. Smoke and a burning odor spread panic among passengers, who immediately alerted railway staff.

The train was stopped about 1.5km from the derailment site and later proceeded to Joypurhat with only five coaches, leaving the derailed coach and several others behind.

Following the accident, rail communication with the northern region was completely disrupted, causing several trains to be stranded at Akkelpur, Joypurhat, and Santahar stations. Passengers endured nearly six hours of hardship during the suspension.

At around 8am, a relief train from Parbatipur arrived to begin rescue operations. Railway officials estimated that around 1,765 sleepers were damaged in the incident.

Santahar Junction Station Master Mosammat Khadija Khatun said: “A coach of the power car of the Kurigram Express, which had left Dhaka, derailed nearly two kilometers south of Akkelpur station. After the incident, the train proceeded to Joypurhat station with five coaches. Meanwhile, the Simanta Express and Panchagarh Express were held at Santahar Junction. The relief train later completed the salvage operation.”

Santahar Railway Traffic Inspector Habibur Rahman said: “Upon receiving the report, we rushed to the scene. Later, a relief train from Parbatipur arrived and it took nearly five hours to complete the recovery operation. Two wheels of a coach had derailed, damaging around 1,765 railway sleepers.”