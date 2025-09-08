Expatriate killed in Chittagong home, wife among 2 held

A Bangladeshi expatriate, Md Akib, 32, was stabbed to death at his residence in Chittagong, and police have detained two people including his wife in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, at a house in the Pathaniagoda area under Chandgaon police station.

The deceased, originally from Nangalkot upazila of Comilla district, had been living in a rented house in Pathaniagoda with his wife.

The detainees are Akib’s wife Pushpo, 25 and Saiful Islam, 30, a resident of Karnaphuli upazila in Chittagong.

Chandgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahedul Kabir told Bangla Tribune: “Akib was an expatriate worker in Dubai. He returned to the country about a month ago. After his return, he came to know of his wife’s romantic involvement with another man, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On Saturday around 8pm, Saiful went to Akib’s residence. A quarrel broke out among the three, during which Pushpo and Saiful assaulted Akib."

"At one stage, Saiful repeatedly stabbed him. In the scuffle, Saiful was also injured. Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the house and rescued the injured duo, taking them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared Akib dead,” he added.

According to the OC, a murder case is being filed by the victim’s family against Saiful and Pushpo.