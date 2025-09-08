Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Expatriate killed in Chittagong home, wife among 2 held

Family is preparing to file a case, say police

File image of Chandgaon police station. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 11:12 AM

A Bangladeshi expatriate, Md Akib, 32, was stabbed to death at his residence in Chittagong, and police have detained two people including his wife in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, at a house in the Pathaniagoda area under Chandgaon police station.

The deceased, originally from Nangalkot upazila of Comilla district, had been living in a rented house in Pathaniagoda with his wife.

The detainees are Akib’s wife Pushpo, 25 and Saiful Islam, 30, a resident of Karnaphuli upazila in Chittagong.

Chandgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahedul Kabir told Bangla Tribune: “Akib was an expatriate worker in Dubai. He returned to the country about a month ago. After his return, he came to know of his wife’s romantic involvement with another man, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On Saturday around 8pm, Saiful went to Akib’s residence. A quarrel broke out among the three, during which Pushpo and Saiful assaulted Akib."

"At one stage, Saiful repeatedly stabbed him. In the scuffle, Saiful was also injured. Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the house and rescued the injured duo, taking them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared Akib dead,” he added.

According to the OC, a murder case is being filed by the victim’s family against Saiful and Pushpo.

Topics:

ExpatriateBangladesh Police
Read More

Over 150,000 police personnel to be trained for election duty

EC gets nod to expand NID services to 4 more countries

Asif Nazrul: Govt working to find new labour markets abroad

1,756 more crime suspects arrested in 24hrs

'15,851 cops, 4,469 BGB men recruited last year'

Operation in Rajshahi uncovers weapons and explosives-making equipment

Latest News

Tarique urges vigilance to restore democracy, foil conspiracies

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x