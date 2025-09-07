Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Amanullah Aman, organizing secretary of Central Chhatra Dal, announced the panel Sunday at 12:30pm at the campus Shaheed Minar

Amanullah Aman, organizing secretary of Central Chhatra Dal, announces the panel on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the campus Shaheed Minar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 03:22 PM

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election panel has been announced by the branch of Chhatra Dal.

On Sunday at 12:30pm, the panel was declared at the Central Shaheed Minar of the university by Amanullah Aman, organizing secretary of the Central Chhatra Dal.

According to the announced panel, Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir, vice president of the RU branch, will contest for the post of vice president (VP) on behalf of Chhatra Dal.

Nafiul Islam Jibon, office secretary of the RU branch, will run for the position of general secretary (GS) and Jahin Biswas Esha, joint general secretary of the RU branch, will contest for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Other candidates for various posts include: Nargis Khatun for sports secretary, Mahfuzur Rahman Shawon for assistant sports secretary, Abdullah Al Kafi for cultural secretary, Shahriar Alam Athi for assistant cultural secretary, Swapna Akter for women’s affairs secretary, Nusrat Ishita for assistant women’s affairs secretary, Gazi Ferdous Hasan for information and research secretary, Redwanul Islam Ridoy for assistant information and research secretary, Rafayetul Islam Rabit for media and publication secretary and Nur Nabi for assistant media and publication secretary.

Maruf Hossain Naimul Islam Naim will contest for science and technology secretary, Masum Billah for assistant science and technology secretary, Zisan Babu for debate and literature secretary, AR Rafi Khan for assistant debate and literature secretary, Kunjashree Roy Sulagna (Shuvo) for environment and social welfare secretary, and the executive members are Minarul Islam Megh (member-1), Saeed Hasan Ibne Ruhul (member-2), Mahbub Morshed Illin (member-3), and Md. Ashraful Islam (member-4).

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)Rucsu Polls
Read More

Ducsu election campaign ends on Sunday

RU Chhatra Dal leader sued for indecent remarks on 91 female students

First-year students included in Rucsu polls, nomination deadline extended

JU Chhatra Dal protests harassment, threats against female students

Rucsu polls: 387 nomination papers distributed, deadline extended by two days

Rucsu polls: RU Chhatra Dal demands inclusion of freshers

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x