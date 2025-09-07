RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election panel has been announced by the branch of Chhatra Dal.

On Sunday at 12:30pm, the panel was declared at the Central Shaheed Minar of the university by Amanullah Aman, organizing secretary of the Central Chhatra Dal.

According to the announced panel, Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir, vice president of the RU branch, will contest for the post of vice president (VP) on behalf of Chhatra Dal.

Nafiul Islam Jibon, office secretary of the RU branch, will run for the position of general secretary (GS) and Jahin Biswas Esha, joint general secretary of the RU branch, will contest for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Other candidates for various posts include: Nargis Khatun for sports secretary, Mahfuzur Rahman Shawon for assistant sports secretary, Abdullah Al Kafi for cultural secretary, Shahriar Alam Athi for assistant cultural secretary, Swapna Akter for women’s affairs secretary, Nusrat Ishita for assistant women’s affairs secretary, Gazi Ferdous Hasan for information and research secretary, Redwanul Islam Ridoy for assistant information and research secretary, Rafayetul Islam Rabit for media and publication secretary and Nur Nabi for assistant media and publication secretary.

Maruf Hossain Naimul Islam Naim will contest for science and technology secretary, Masum Billah for assistant science and technology secretary, Zisan Babu for debate and literature secretary, AR Rafi Khan for assistant debate and literature secretary, Kunjashree Roy Sulagna (Shuvo) for environment and social welfare secretary, and the executive members are Minarul Islam Megh (member-1), Saeed Hasan Ibne Ruhul (member-2), Mahbub Morshed Illin (member-3), and Md. Ashraful Islam (member-4).