Dhaka Tribune
Clashes in Hathazari over Facebook post, section 144 imposed

At least 20 people were injured and several vehicles vandalised in the upazila

Chittagong map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 10:01 AM

Local administration in Hathazari upazila of Chittagong district has slapped Section 144 after tensions escalated between two groups over a Facebook post related to Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

At least 20 people were injured and several vehicles vandalised in the upazila on Saturday after the post triggered clashes.

Police said a youth named Arian Ibrahim sparked outrage after posting on Facebook a photo showing him making obscene gestures during a religious procession held to mark Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

The procession had passed in front of Al-Jamiatul Islamia Darul Uloom Muinul Islam Madrasa, one of the country’s largest Qawmi madrasas.

Local sources said the photo quickly went viral, angering madrasa students and followers in Hathazari and nearby Fatikchhari.

Although Arian later posted a video message apologising for his actions, the situation escalated at night when agitated madrasa students blocked the Chittagong–Khagrachhari highway and vandalised several vehicles, leaving at least 20 people injured.

Meanwhile, police detained Arian for questioning.

Madrasa authorities, through loudspeaker announcements, urged students to maintain calm and return to the campus.

However, groups of students continued their demonstrations for hours before finally dispersing following intervention by the madrasa authorities.

To prevent further escalation, additional police forces have been deployed in the upazila.

Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mumin told UNB that Section 144 was enforced from Mirerhat to Egaromile Substation area starting at 11:30pm Saturday.

The restrictions will remain in effect until 3pm Sunday.

“Considering the prevailing tension, any kind of gathering, procession, or demonstration has been completely banned in the designated areas until Sunday afternoon,” the UNO said.

Hathazari
