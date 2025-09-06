Section 144 imposed in Tangail ahead of two rival rallies at same venue

Basail upazila administration in Tangail has imposed Section 144 after two groups announced rallies at the same venue and time.

Kaderia Bahini called for a freedom fighters’ gathering, while Chhatra Samaj planned a student assembly at the upazila central Shaheed Minar.

The order, signed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Aklima Begum, was issued around 9pm on Saturday and will remain in force from 6am to 6:30pm on Sunday. Under the order, no rallies or gatherings will be allowed at the designated location.

According to the administration, Kaderia Bahini and Chhatra Samaj had both scheduled their events for 3pm on Sunday. Kaderia Bahini’s application, submitted on September 1 by wartime company commander Kazi Ashraf Humayun Bangal, also mentioned Bangabir Kader Siddique, founder of Krishak Sramik Janata League, as the chief guest. Copies were sent to the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and Basail police station.

Chhatra Samaj’s application, submitted on September 5 by Roni Mia, lacked a full address, phone number, and details of any guest. Nevertheless, both groups have used loudspeakers across the town to publicise their events.

Bangal told Bangla Tribune that Kaderia Bahini had applied first and accused Chhatra Samaj of attempting to disrupt their rally. “They could have chosen the day before or after. We have no enmity with them, and we have already invited our guests,” he said.

Roni Mia, speaking on behalf of Chhatra Samaj, said their rally aimed to resist attempts to rehabilitate what he called “Awami fascists” across the country. “Our rally will be peaceful. Whatever the obstacles, we will hold it at the scheduled venue, with our leaders present,” he said.

Basail police station Officer-In-Charge Jalal Uddin said Section 144 was imposed to prevent unrest from the simultaneous rallies. Additional police and an army patrol team will be deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

UNO Aklima Begum added that the order was necessary to prevent deterioration of law and order, including potential bloodshed, if both groups held rallies at the same place and time.