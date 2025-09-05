Ethnic minority families threatened with eviction in Rajshahi, authorities step in

An ethnic minority community of Mollapara in Rajshahi, which has lived on a 16-katha plot for 53 years, has been assured protection from eviction following a land dispute.

Local resident Sajjad Ali has claimed ownership of the land, and under his pressure, three families have already vacated the area. Currently, 16 families spanning three generations reside there.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers and administrative officials met with the community and assured them they could remain on the land. Sajjad Ali had organized a feast on Friday, planning to slaughter goats and host a meal to persuade residents to leave, but police instructed him to stop.

Ariful Islam, assistant commissioner (land), said the district administration asked him to investigate the matter. He visited the site, met with residents and leaders, and noted the issue is complex. Records from both RS and SA back to 1947 must be examined, with a written report expected in the coming days.

Mollapara falls under Ward 2 of Rajshahi City Corporation. The land near Amchotwar-Kashiadanga Road is now valued at several crore taka. Last year, Sajjad Ali had claimed ownership following the fall of the Awami government and demanded the families leave, reportedly using intimidation and small payments.

The issue came to wider attention after media reports suggested the families were being evicted after more than five decades. Azizul Bari, officer-in-charge of Kashiadanga police station, visited the site and called Sajjad Ali for discussions. Human rights and ethnic minority leaders were also present.

Sajjad Ali presented a document claiming he purchased the land in 1994 after rehabilitating it. Local resident Asad Ali countered that the hill community had lived there for decades and that the land’s original owner was Indra Dhopa. Residents, including Milky Bishwas and Bishna Bishwas, stated they feared approaching the police due to threats and that the land is their birthplace.

The officer recorded details of each household and called 13 representatives from the community, along with Sajjad Ali, to the deputy commissioner’s office. He reported developments to his superiors and assured that a fair, human rights–respecting solution would be sought.

Leaders from various organizations, including Ganesh Mardi, president of the National Ethnic Minority Council, Bimal Chandra Rajeyar, general secretary, and Bir Muktijoddha Mahmud Jamal Qaderi, convener of the July-36 Council, visited the community on Thursday afternoon, emphasizing the need for proper investigation.

The community claims that after the Liberation War, the land—originally owned by washerman Indra Dhopa—was allocated to six ethnic minority families returning from India. Over three generations, these families grew to 16.

Land Office records list the plot as 37.94 decimals, with RS records naming Gazia Rajkini of Kazihata, Rajshahi, and Monitara Rajkini of Mymensingh as owners. In 1994–95, records show the land under the names of Sajjad Ali, Syed Ali, Imtiaz, and Fahamida. Sajjad Ali presented a deed claiming purchase from Madhusudan Das, Dilip Das, Amoktar Surya Kamal Das, Prakash Das, and Tripal Rajak, the validity of which is yet to be verified.