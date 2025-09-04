Coach derails in Brahmanbaria; halts Dhaka’s rail link with Ctg, Sylhet

Train communication of Dhaka with Chittagong and Sylhet has been suspended partially as a bogie of a commuter train derailed in Talshahar Railway Station in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

Ashok Chandra Das, assistant station master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station, said a bogie of Brahmanbaria-bound Titas Commuter train from Dhaka veered off the tracks around 12:30pm on Thursday, halting movement on the down line of Dhaka-Chittagong-Sylhet route.

A relief train from Akhaura Junction is on the way to the spot to salvage the derailed bogie, he said.