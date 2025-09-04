5 of a family burnt in Sonargaon gas line blast

Five members of a family, including children and a woman, suffered burn injuries in a gas line explosion near BSCIC area in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district early Thursday.

The injured--Manab Chowdhury, his wife Bacha, their daughters Tinni, Munni and Moure - were rescued and taken to the emergency unit of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said resident surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

Of them, Manab sustained the most severe injuries, with 70% burns, while Bacha suffered 45%.

Their children Mouri, Munni and Tinni suffered 36%, 28% and 22% burns respectively.

Details of the incident are still awaited.