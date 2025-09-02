Religious adviser visits CMCH to check on injured CU students

Religious Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital to check students of the Chittagong University (CU) who were injured during a recent clash.

He visited the hospital at 11pm on Monday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed the visit in a press release on Tuesday.

During the visit, the adviser spoke with the injured students and their family members.

He assured the families that the injured would receive proper medical care and that those responsible for the clash would be brought to justice.

He also instructed the attending doctors to provide the highest level of healthcare to the injured.

The religious adviser said Chittagong University is a centre of learning and such clashes are highly undesirable.

He added that no opportunity would be given to miscreants to carry out further schemes related to the incident.

He urged the students and locals to maintain law and order at the university.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, Additional Director (Administration) Dr Kazi Saiful Islam Azim, Additional Director (Finance) Dr Debprasad Chakraborty, and Associate Professor of Law at CU Saeed Ahsan Khalid were also present.

The religious adviser is currently in Chittagong on a two-day official visit.