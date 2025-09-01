Section 144 extended around Chittagong University after clashes

The local administration has extended Section 144 in and around Chittagong University (CU) for an additional day due to continued tensions.

The restriction will remain in effect until midnight Tuesday. The decision was announced Monday afternoon through an official notice signed by Hathazari UNO and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin.

According to the notice, the restriction covers both sides of the road stretching from the eastern boundary of CU’s Gate No. 2 market in Fatehpur Union to the rail gate. The extension was deemed necessary to maintain law and order, protect public life and property, and ensure peace.

During this period, all forms of gatherings—including rallies, protests, and public assemblies—are strictly prohibited. Carrying explosives, firearms, or traditional weapons is also banned. Additionally, the movement or presence of five or more people together in the restricted area is forbidden. The order takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The unrest began late Saturday night when a female student was reportedly harassed by a house caretaker near Gate No. 2. The incident triggered violent clashes between CU students and residents of nearby Jobra village, continuing until 3:30am. Although the situation temporarily calmed, fresh clashes erupted on Sunday around 11:30am and lasted until 3:00pm, leaving many students and villagers injured.

To contain the escalating violence, authorities had previously imposed Section 144 until Monday midnight and deployed law enforcement personnel across the campus.