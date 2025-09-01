Sundarbans reopened to fishermen, tourists after three-month ban

The Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a Unesco World Heritage site, reopened on Monday to fishermen and tourists after a three-month closure.

Entry into the forest was restricted from June 1 to Sunday to protect fish and wildlife during the breeding season.

With the ban lifted, local fishermen, forest dwellers and domestic and foreign tourists will now be allowed to enter the forest with prior permission.

After months of silence, the Sundarbans is expected to bustle again with the arrival of tourists and local people who depend on the forest for their livelihood.

Fishermen at Sharankhola in Shyamnagar upazila were busy repairing boats and trawlers ahead of their return to the forest.

Tour operators also refurbished their vessels in anticipation of renewed tourist activity.

Fishermen alleged that they were forced into hardship during the closure, as alternative sources of income were not available.

Many of them said the three-month restriction period is too long and demanded it be shortened to two months in the future.

Life becomes extremely difficult during the ban and without alternative employment, fishing families will continue to struggle in poverty, said some fishermen from Koyra, Paikgachha, Dacope and Sharankhola upazilas.

Md Khalilur Rahman, station officer of Sharankhola Range (East Sundarbans), said fishermen and tourists are now permitted to enter the forest.

“Ahead of the reopening, we organised an awareness meeting on August 27 with local fishermen and forest-dependent communities to provide them with necessary guidelines,” he added.